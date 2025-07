THREE FIANNA FÁIL MEPs will not support a censure motion of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

One Fianna Fáil MEP is abstaining from the vote.

MEP Billy Kelleher, Cynthia Ni Mhurchu and Barry Cowen will vote against the motion, while Barry Andrews has confirmed he will abstain.

Last week, Fine Gael’s four MEPs, Seán Kelly, Maria Walsh, Regina Doherty and Nina Carberry, urged all Irish MEPs to reject the motion of censure.

The motion, launched by the right-wing MEP Gheorghe Pipera of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) parliamentary grouping, is mostly symbolic.

Pipera brought forward the motion over a recently annulled European Commission decision that denied a journalist access to text messages between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the Covid-19 pandemic, events that are popularly referred to as ‘Pfizergate’.

Every European Commissioner, including Ireland’s Michael McGrath and President von der Leyen, would have to resign if next week’s vote is successful. However, the majority of European Parliament groupings are set to support the Commission.

Two-thirds of the votes cast are required to force the President and the Commissioners to resign.

Tensions among MEPs

While the vote, due to be held tomorrow, is unlikely to pass, it highlights a growing tension between politicians within Brussels.

Ní Mhurchú said in a statement to The Journal that von der Leyen is rightly facing political scrutiny and pressure due to her actions and inactions during the course of her term of office.

Last year, she said she voted against her securing a second term as President of the European Commission, primarily due to, but not limited to, “her actions and commentary since the barbaric October 7th Hamas attacks and Israel’s illegal, inhumane and ongoing war crimes in Gaza”.

Advertisement

The Ireland South MEP said von der Leyen has failed to hold Israel to account for its war crimes in Gaza, but added that the motion of censure in the European Commission has been tabled by “a collection of fascist, neo-fascist and Putin-supporting MEPs relating to the Covid-19 vaccine negotiations dating back to 2021″.

“This cohort of MEPs, many of whom are Covid deniers and anti-vaxers is hell bent on undermining the European Union, and for many, destroying the Union. They opposed many of the measures that saved the lives of Irish and European citizens.

“The vote on Thursday is not solely a vote of confidence in President von der Leyen; it is about the entire College of Commissioners stays in office,” she said, adding that a majority vote in favour of censuring the entire Commission would result in the collapse of the Union’s leadership.

“I will not endorse, nor support, the actions of a minority of MEPs whose only purpose is to sow division within Europe and create economic instability… I will vote against the motion of censure,” said Ní Mhurchú.

‘Highly critical’ of von der Leyen’s leadership

Cowen said that while he “remains highly critical of von der Leyen’s leadership – especially her lack of standing on the issue of Palestine – the motion would remove the entire Commission, including those finalising important work such as Trade Commissioner Šefčovič on the EU-US and EU-UK trade deals, Agriculture Commissioner Hansen on the next Common Agricultural Policy and, indeed, Commissioner Michael McGrath”.

“The motion is not about Gaza or her broader leadership failings; it narrowly focuses on vaccine procurement and is driven by far-right forces seeking to exploit pandemic grievances.”

“If this were a targeted motion against von der Leyen alone, or one related directly to her handling of Gaza, I may well have voted differently – but that is not the case,” said Cowen.

MEP Barry Andrews confirmed to The Journal that he is abstaining, stating that he would never support the motion given its far-right origin and anti-vax subject matter.

His abstention means his vote won’t be counted, but the MEP said it will allow him to register his frustration at EU policy on Israel.

Speaking in the Dáil today, People Before Profit’s Ruth Coppinger said MEPs have a chance to “send a message” to the EU Commission president tomorrow.

Any MEP that votes to support her should hang their head in the shame, said Coppinger, stating that they are not representing the views of the majority of Irish people.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Catherine Connolly said if MEPs from Ireland vote against the motion of no confidence then “we’re seriously in trouble in Ireland”.

She said while she is a committed European, the credibility of the EU, given its non-action on Gaza, has been damaged.