THE US AND Israel have pulled out of Gaza ceasefire talks, with American diplomat Steve Witkoff blaming Hamas for failing to reach a deal.

Mediators had been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas delegations in Qatar for more than two weeks in a bid to secure a breakthrough in indirect talks for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, after nearly two years of fighting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was still seeking a ceasefire – despite recalling its negotiators from Doha last night after accusing Hamas of blocking an agreement.

Pressure is mounting to reach a ceasefire over Israel’s continued military actions against over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, where the fighting has triggered a dire humanitarian crisis and warnings of mass starvation.

US Special Envoy Witkoff accused Hamas of not “acting in good faith” in the negotiations, and said the US would pull out of the talks. He said the malitia’s response “clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza”.

Advertisement

Washington would now “consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza,” he added.

A Palestinian source familiar with the talks said Hamas’s response included proposed amendments to clauses on the entry of aid, maps of areas from which the Israeli army should withdraw, and guarantees on securing a permanent end to the war.

Aid agencies have said permissions from Israel to carry out their essential operations are still limited, and coordination to safely move trucks to where they are needed is a major challenge in an active war zone.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed 59,587 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry, since Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

- © AFP 2025