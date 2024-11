AFTER ONE OF the most tumultuous campaigns in recent history, we’re on the final stretch in this year’s race for the White House.

Election Day polling stations have now opened on the US east coast, kicking off the final opportunity for Americans to cast their ballot.

More than 82 million people have already taken advantage of early voting.

The final opinion polls showed Democratic vice president Kamala Harris and Republican ex-president Donald Trump dead-even.

We’ll be staying on top of all the developments across the day and right through the night.

Who knows, we might even know the result by this time tomorrow? (Perhaps not. It’s complicated).

Updates from Daragh Brophy

In keeping with the trend set in recent opinion polls, the very first votes cast on election day were evenly split. The tiny New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch has been the first site in the US to complete in-person voting in a tradition dating back over 60 years. According to a report on the ballot from PBS: “After a rousing accordion version of the national anthem, the town’s six voters began casting their ballots at the stroke of midnight and the vote count was complete 15 minutes later.” The final tally – three votes for Harris, three for Trump. It's (literally) morning in America... Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of election day in the US. Polls opened in several eastern states within the last hour, including Virginia, North Carolina and New York. Tens of millions of voters are expected to add their votes to the 82 million already cast. A final outcome may not be known for several days if the results are as close as the polls suggest. Keen to stay on top of all the results over the next 24 hours, but not sure whether it makes more sense to stay up late or just get up very early? The Journal’s Diarmuid Pepper has been taking a look at when we might start to see significant developments as polls close in vital swing states overnight.

