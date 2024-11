POLLS ARE STARTING to close in certain states in the US in one of the most contentious and closely fought presidential elections in modern history.

All eyes will be on the United States in the coming hours as the results start to roll in.

Polls have just closed in a number of states including the key swing state of Georgia (7pm local time, midnight in Ireland).

To get elected, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris needs to reach the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes out of the 538 on offer.

In particular, people will be focused on what happens in the following seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Electoral college votes

Total to win: 270

Yet to be declared: 538

Kamala Harris: 3

Donald Trump: 19

Stay with us and we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest news throughout the night.

Georgia update Some good news for Trump in Georgia, one of the key battleground states: CNN Exit Poll:



A 20 point swing towards Trump among Independents in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/t7Bc9XPOSX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 6, 2024 The state typically votes Republican but Joe Biden turned it blue in 2020 by just 12,000 votes – out of some five million votes cast. There are vox pops-a plenty on TV tonight, but one man in particular stood out in one segment on CNN. He said he came out to vote because his girlfriend asked him to, adding that she was going to break up with him if he didn’t. In the end, he admitted he was joking and she said no such thing, but that he thought it would be funny to say it on TV. She did ask him to vote though, because he intended to stay home and not vote for anybody. He waited for about two hours to mark his ballot for Harris/Walz. Only three states have been called so far – two for Trump and one for Harris. Here is our state-by-state breakdown of the race to 270 Electoral College votes. If you’re still confused about which swing states are in play, and how the Electoral College works, we’ve got you covered with this explainer. Speaking to The Journal last week, Scott Lucas, Professor of American Studies at UCD’s Clinton Institute, said: “You can’t toss out any type of prediction, other than the fact this will be a knife-edge race. “It’ll go all the way through the night and possibly for a few days after.” As we reported earlier, a Palestinian solidarity protest is taking place outside a US election event in Dublin. The Journal / YouTube An election ‘watch party’ is being held by the US Embassy at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin 8. Here is some footage from inside the event: Meanwhile, inside the Storehouse US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin has just made a (very short) speech.



Her only prediction for the night: Regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins tonight, US and Irish relations will remain strong. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/AA8VjBkxCP — Jane Matthews (@janeematthews) November 5, 2024 US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin is hosting the US Embassy watch party © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie People at the event watch election coverage on CNN © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie The Associated Press is already calling that Trump has won Kentucky and Indiana, while Harris has won Vermont. BREAKING: Donald Trump wins Indiana. #APRaceCall at 7:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 6, 2024 BREAKING: Kamala Harris wins Vermont. #APRaceCall at 7:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 6, 2024 Here is when the first polls will close in the US: 7pm local time/midnight Irish time Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia 8pm local time/1am Irish time Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

