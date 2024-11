IT HAS BEEN A long night after what has felt like an extremely long few weeks (months, even?) in the battle to become the next president of the United States.

Results are still due in a number of key states but the trajectory seems clear: Donald Trump looks likely to be re-elected as president of the United States in one of the most unprecedented and stunning political comebacks of recent times.

Here’s a rundown of the key things to know from the results so far.

Main points:

Results have been projected for 35 states already, with Donald Trump winning 21 and Kamala Harris capturing 14.

More importantly, Trump has 230 electoral college votes and Harris has 205. Whoever can reach 270 votes will win the presidency.

Only one out of the seven crucial battleground states that will decide the presidency has projected a result, with Donald Trump projected to win North Carolina. However, Trump is leading in five of the remaining six swing states.

In Pennsylvania, which is seen as the most important battleground state, the race is too close to call but Harris has failed to make gains on Biden's results in 2020 and Trump looks likely to win the state

Trump has won in Iowa, dashing the hopes of Democrats after a last-minute poll suggested that Harris could flip the state and win

Here's a state-by-state guide showing who has won each state so far

Neither Trump nor Harris has made any public comments yet

As well as winning the electoral college, Trump is on course to also win the popular vote (i.e. a majority of the total number of votes cast across the country)

Dozens of hoax bomb threats were made against polling stations in the swing states of Georgia and Pennsylvania which disrupted voting for a time

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated at two viewing parties in Dublin overnight

Away from the presidential race, Republicans look set to win back control of the Senate from the Democrats after winning two crucial seats. In the battle for the House, it remains too close to call but Republicans look more likely to retain control – which would potentially give a huge amount of power to Donald Trump if he were to have control of both the House and the Senate

It is still not clear when a final result can be expected

