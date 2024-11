Bonus episode of our politics podcast The Candidate: Christine Bohan and Rónán Duffy examine how election night unfolded and what Trump’s imminent victory means for US politics.

WORLD LEADERS HAVE begun to congratulate Donald Trump ahead of his prospective victory in the US election.

The Republic former president currently has 267 electoral college votes compared to Democratic rival Kamala Harris’s 224, with a win in swing state Pennsylvania edging him ever closer to the 270 target.

Earlier this morning, Trump claimed that he won “a magnificent victory” during a speech in Florida, saying that he is going to “help our country heal”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered his congratulations to Trump, describing his prospective win as “history’s greatest comeback”.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!” Netanyahu said, signing off the message “in true friendship”.

Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy has also offered his congratulations to the Republican on his “impressive victory”.

Zelenskyy recalled “our great meeting” with Trump in September, where they “discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” he said.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”

He added that he was looking forward to personally congratulating Trump “and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic partnership with the United States”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was looking forward to working with Trump in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” Starmer said.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to work with Trump “with respect and ambition” like “we managed to do for four years”.

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump would “take account of your convictions, and mine”, adding: “For more peace and prosperity.

Italy’s far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the “unshakeable” ties between her country and the US as she offered Trump her congratulations.

“Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond which I am sure we will now strengthen even more,” she wrote on X.

Indian leader Narendra Modi offered his “heartiest congratulations” to his “friend” in a statement on X.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration,” Modi said.

“Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Nato leader Mark Rutte said Trump’s leadership “will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong”.

“I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato,” he said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris also offered his congratulations to Trump.

“The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead,” he said in a post on X.

Speaking last month, Harris said the Government would “obviously work and respond” to whatever the outcome of the US election was.

However, his coalition partner, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman, said earlier this week that a Trump victory would be “would be a disaster for the US, Ireland and the planet”.