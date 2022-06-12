#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 12 June 2022
Advertisement

Passengers flying to US no longer need Covid-19 test before travelling

The change in policy was first announced on Friday by a US government official.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 8:10 AM
49 minutes ago 1,969 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5788722
A plane takes off from JFK Airport
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A plane takes off from JFK Airport
A plane takes off from JFK Airport
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PASSENGERS TRAVELLING TO the US from abroad no longer need to take a Covid-19 test ahead of boarding their flight, as the country ends one of the final mandates meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The change in policy was announced by a US Government official on Friday, with the official saying that the policy was to end at 12.01am eastern time (5.01am GMT) in the US.

According to the official, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention deemed the testing measure no longer necessary.

Under the new rules, all international travellers going to the US will no longer need to be tested in the 24 hours before boarding their flight.

“As of 12:01AM ET (5:01AM Irish time) on June 12, 2022, passengers traveling to the United States from Ireland are no longer required to show a negative COVID-19 viral test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board their flight,” reads updated advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs. 

However, passengers must still prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While the mandate has been lifted, officials have said that the CDCP will re-evaluate the policy every 90 days and that it could be reintroduced if a concerning new variant emerges.

Additional reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie