Passengers flying to US no longer need Covid-19 test before travelling

PASSENGERS TRAVELLING TO the US from abroad no longer need to take a Covid-19 test ahead of boarding their flight, as the country ends one of the final mandates meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The change in policy was announced by a US Government official on Friday, with the official saying that the policy was to end at 12.01am eastern time (5.01am GMT) in the US.

According to the official, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention deemed the testing measure no longer necessary.

Under the new rules, all international travellers going to the US will no longer need to be tested in the 24 hours before boarding their flight.

“As of 12:01AM ET (5:01AM Irish time) on June 12, 2022, passengers traveling to the United States from Ireland are no longer required to show a negative COVID-19 viral test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board their flight,” reads updated advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

However, passengers must still prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel.

While the mandate has been lifted, officials have said that the CDCP will re-evaluate the policy every 90 days and that it could be reintroduced if a concerning new variant emerges.

Additional reporting by Press Association