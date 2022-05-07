#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 7 May 2022
Advertisement

US judge dismisses Trump lawsuit over Twitter ban

The judge said the suit’s argument that Twitter had “censored” Trump in violation of free speech rights was weak.

By AFP Saturday 7 May 2022, 8:39 AM
39 minutes ago 3,277 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5757287
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A LAWSUIT FILED by former US president Donald Trump seeking to reinstate his banned Twitter account was tossed out Friday by a federal judge in California.

The suit’s argument that Twitter had “censored” Trump in violation of free speech rights was weak, since the First Amendment bars government bodies – not private businesses – from interfering with what citizens say, the judge said in his ruling.

“The amended complaint does not plausibly allege a First Amendment claim against Twitter,” US District Court Judge James Donato said in a ruling dismissing the lawsuit.

“The TOS (terms of service) gave Twitter contractual permission to act as it saw fit with respect to any account or content for any or no reason.”

Donato left the door open for the suit – which was filed by Trump, the American Conservative Union, and a few people who contended they were “de-platformed” – to be modified and refiled.

The suit names Twitter and its former chief Jack Dorsey as defendants, and sought cash damages as well as an order to have the suspended accounts immediately reinstated.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account two days after his speech at a 6 January 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally inflamed a mob that later laid siege to the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump was booted from Twitter “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” being caused by his tweets, the service said at the time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The legal defeat comes as billionaire Elon Musk is in the process of buying Twitter and promising to limit content moderation to a legal minimum.

The deal sets Musk up to revisit the ban on the brash Republican – a move that could roil US politics as the nation marches towards the November midterm elections as well as a potential Trump re-election bid in 2024.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie