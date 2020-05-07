This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US Justice Department drops case against ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn

The Department said the FBI’s original probe of him had no “legitimate investigative basis”.

By AFP Thursday 7 May 2020, 9:20 PM
Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Image: Carolyn Kaster via PA Images
THE US JUSTICE Department has withdrawn its case against former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn, handing President Donald Trump a major political victory.

The department said in a filing that Flynn’s December 2017 guilty plea for lying to the FBI in an interview over his Russia contacts was moot because the alleged lies were not significant.

It also said the FBI’s original probe of him had no “legitimate investigative basis”.

The decision by the Justice Department, led by close Trump ally Attorney General Bill Barr, came as Flynn was fighting the court’s move toward a decision on his sentence, and after public statements by Trump that Flynn was the political victim of “filthy cops”.

Flynn’s secret talks with the Russian ambassador to Washington in December 2016, before Trump was inaugurated, was a cornerstone of the sprawling investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Moscow’s meddling in the US election.

Even though Trump fired Flynn just 22 days into his administration, the president has always claimed the investigation was a political “witch hunt” and that Flynn, a former general and head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was a “good man”.

The Justice Department filing today gave support to Trump’s claim, saying there were no grounds for the original investigation.

“The government has concluded that the interview of Mr Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr Flynn - a no longer justifiably predicated investigation,” it said.

The department said the 24 January 2017 interview was not “conducted with a legitimate investigative basis, and therefore does not believe Mr Flynn’s statements were material if untrue.”

© – AFP 2020

