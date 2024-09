DONALD TRUMP AND Kamala Harris will face off later in what could be their only debate of the 2024 US presidential campaign.

It kicks off at 9pm Eastern Time in the States, and 2am Irish Time overnight.

A zinger or gaffe could be enough tip the balance of one of the most dramatic White House races in US political history, with the two rivals neck-and-neck in the polls with less than two months until election day.

For Harris, it will be a critical chance to win over voters who still know little about her, as her honeymoon starts to fade after suddenly replacing President Joe Biden in July.

Trump meanwhile will try to box in Harris on issues like the economy and immigration, but may also unleash more of the racist and sexist insults that he’s directed her way during the campaign.

The Journal will begin its coverage of the debate in the early hours as Political Reporter Jane Matthews brings you the key moments and the early reaction as it comes in.

We’ll be assessing the impact of the debate after things wrap, and our columnist Larry Donnelly will be giving his take on what it means for the campaign going forward.

If you need to read up, here’s a preview of what to look out for in the clash. And you can read Larry’s look-ahead to the encounter here.

We’ll be liveblogging from this post so check back later. Possibly after a short nap?