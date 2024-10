WE ARE LESS than a week out from the US election, where thousands of Americans will take to the polls to choose their next President.

The polls are showing an incredibly tight race, with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris giving it their all in the final few days of campaigning.

While you may have a preferred candidate for the White House, we want to know who you think will ultimately succeed in becoming the next president of the United States.

So today we’re asking: Who do you think will win the US Presidential Election?