Wednesday 7 August, 2019
USA Today headquarters evacuated as police respond to reports of armed man in the building

The building houses the headquarters of the media outlet and its parent company.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 6:07 PM
The USA Today building in Virginia, file photo.
The USA Today building in Virginia, file photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

USA TODAY’S HEADQUARTERS has been evacuated as authorities repond to reports of an armed man in the building in McLean, Virginia.

The building houses the headquarters of the media outlet, its parent company, Gannett Co., as well as offices for a range of other businesses.

“We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD,” the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted.

More to follow

