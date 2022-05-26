#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

Husband of teacher slain in Texas massacre dies 'due to grief'

19 students and two teachers were shot dead by a gunman at around midday local time on Tuesday.

By AFP Thursday 26 May 2022, 9:37 PM
49 minutes ago 14,592 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5775343
People pay respects at a memorial for the students and teachers who were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday
Image: Kin Man Hui
People pay respects at a memorial for the students and teachers who were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday
People pay respects at a memorial for the students and teachers who were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday
Image: Kin Man Hui

THE HUSBAND OF a heroic fourth-grade teacher who was killed protecting her students during a massacre at a Texas elementary (primary) school has died, members of the teacher’s family said today.

A GoFundMe page set up by Debra Austin, who said she was the cousin of teacher Irma Garcia, said that Irma’s husband Joe “has tragically passed away this morning as a result of a medical emergency.”

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear,” she added.

The shooting saw 19 students and two teachers killed after the gunman 

John Martinez, who identified himself as Garcia’s nephew, also tweeted: “EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia (aunt) Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief.”

Ernie Zuniga, a news anchor for local station KABB FOX San Antonio, tweeted that Garcia had died from a heart attack.

Related Read

26.05.22 Texas shooting: Officials say gunman was in school for around 40 minutes before being killed

The couple, who were married for 24 years, according to the website of the Robb Elementary school, leave behind four children.

Both Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles, who had connected classrooms, died in the mass shooting.

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was inside the building for about 40 minutes before police entered and fatally shot him.

© AFP 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie