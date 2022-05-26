Husband of teacher slain in Texas massacre dies 'due to grief'

People pay respects at a memorial for the students and teachers who were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday

THE HUSBAND OF a heroic fourth-grade teacher who was killed protecting her students during a massacre at a Texas elementary (primary) school has died, members of the teacher’s family said today.

A GoFundMe page set up by Debra Austin, who said she was the cousin of teacher Irma Garcia, said that Irma’s husband Joe “has tragically passed away this morning as a result of a medical emergency.”

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear,” she added.

John Martinez, who identified himself as Garcia’s nephew, also tweeted: “EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia (aunt) Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief.”

Ernie Zuniga, a news anchor for local station KABB FOX San Antonio, tweeted that Garcia had died from a heart attack.

The couple, who were married for 24 years, according to the website of the Robb Elementary school, leave behind four children.

Both Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles, who had connected classrooms, died in the mass shooting.

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was inside the building for about 40 minutes before police entered and fatally shot him.

