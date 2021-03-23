#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

Increasing number of 'ineligible' people from South trying to book vaccine slots in Northern Ireland

To avail of a vaccine in Northern Ireland people must be registered with a GP in the North and have a NI healthcare number.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 8:44 PM
12 minutes ago 1,883 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5389767
Northern Ireland's vaccine programme head Patricia Donnelly during a Department of Health media briefing.
Image: PA
Northern Ireland's vaccine programme head Patricia Donnelly during a Department of Health media briefing.
Northern Ireland's vaccine programme head Patricia Donnelly during a Department of Health media briefing.
Image: PA

THERE ARE INCREASING numbers of ineligible people, including people from the Republic, trying to book Covid-19 vaccine appointments in Northern Ireland, the head of the region’s vaccination programme has said.

Patricia Donnelly warned that people who do not fit the criteria will be turned away, as she urged those who are eligible to book their slot. 

To avail of a vaccine in Northern Ireland people must be registered with a GP in the North and have a NI healthcare number.

“We are seeing increasing numbers of ineligible people, including people from the ROI, trying to book an appointment at one of our vaccination centres,” said Donnelly while announcing that the SSE Arena in Belfast is now taking bookings ahead of its opening on 29 March.

“Today we see another significant step forward in the Northern Ireland vaccination programme. The SSE Arena will enable us to vaccinate a minimum of 4,000 per day building up to 8,000 and I urge anyone who is eligible to book their slot.”

Only those who meet the criteria will be vaccinated. If you turn up and are not eligible you will be turned away and you will have wasted staff time in the process. Check before you book. Do not make a wasted journey. You will not be vaccinated unless you are eligible. Do not waste your time and the precious time of centre staff.

As of yesterday evening, 776,211 vaccines had been administered in the region – 687,528 first doses and 88,683 second doses.

Related Reads

23.03.21 Taoiseach fails to give clarity to publicans on whether €9 meal rule will be scrapped for Summer 2021
23.03.21 UK falls silent to remember Covid-19 victims, marking one year since its first lockdown

In the Republic, 675,946 vaccine doses have been administered as of 20 March – 492,106 people have received their first dose and 183,840 people their second dose. 

The deaths of a further two patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health today, taking the toll recorded by the department in the North to 2,107.

Another 174 confirmed cases of the virus were also reported, while there were 159 Covid-positive confirmed inpatients in hospital, of whom 14 were in ICUs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie