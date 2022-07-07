Varadkar hits out at 'sworn political opponents' as DPP directs no charges in GP leak affair

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has hit out a “sworn political opponents” who he has said made false allegations against him.

Varadkar released a statement in response to the news last night that no charges would be brought against him over the leaking of a GP contract when he was Taoiseach in 2019.

A garda investigation followed the revelation that Varadkar had sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the IMO to a rival GP group while he was taoiseach in 2019.

Varadkar had sent the document to GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP who he described as a friend but “not a close friend”.

In November 2020, Varadkar survived a confidence motion in the Dáil over the matter,

The Tánaiste had previously expressed frustration that the matter had not been concluded but last night it was confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions would not be recommendation any charges.

In a lengthy statement today, Varadkar has criticised what he says were “politically motivated and often highly personalised” allegations against him.

“My disclosure of the document to the President of the NAGP was lawful and I did so in the public interest. I was determined to secure that organisation’s support for the agreement we had reached with another organisation on behalf of general practitioners,” he said.

Varadkar added: “I accept that my use of an informal personal channel was inappropriate. It was my error and I bear sole responsibility for it.

“However, the allegations made against me, that it was anything more than error, were false. They were made by sworn political opponents of me and my party.

I know that I did not break any law, do anything corrupt or even self-interested. That is now clear to any fair-minded person. Those who made these allegations went to extraordinary lengths to publicise them.

“Their actions were politically motivated and often highly personalised at times. The tactics and motives of those persons ought to be the subject of some reflection.”

Varadkar goes on to state that the document at the heart of the matter was “not a contract” and was titled “an agreement on service delivery and contractual reform”.

He added that it was “not classified” and and did not go to Cabinet.

“Therefore, I could not have breached Cabinet confidentiality,” he said.