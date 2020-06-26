Poll: Will you visit a museum/gallery when they reopen from Monday?

Barry Carroll of the Visitor Experience Team at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin.

Barry Carroll of the Visitor Experience Team at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin.

MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES are permitted to reopen from Monday as Ireland enters Phase Three of the country’s exit from lockdown.

Although not all museums and galleries will open straight away, over the course of the next few weeks many exhibitions around the country will reopen their doors to visitors.

Some parts of the National Gallery in Dublin will reopen on Monday with further works opening up to visitors over time.

Kim Smit, the National Gallery’s Head of Collections and Research, told TheJournal.ie that the usual experience of visiting the gallery will not change “unless absolutely necessary”.

Hand sanitiser stations and yellow arrows guiding visitors through a one-way system will be some of the changes to expect during a visit.

So today we’re asking: Will you visit a museum/gallery when they reopen from Monday?

