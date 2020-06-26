This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will you visit a museum/gallery when they reopen from Monday?

Hand sanitiser stations and yellow arrows will be some of the differences visitors can expect.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 26 Jun 2020, 11:24 AM
15 minutes ago 1,465 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133806
Barry Carroll of the Visitor Experience Team at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin.
Image: PA
Barry Carroll of the Visitor Experience Team at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin.
Barry Carroll of the Visitor Experience Team at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin.
Image: PA

MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES are permitted to reopen from Monday as Ireland enters Phase Three of the country’s exit from lockdown.

Although not all museums and galleries will open straight away, over the course of the next few weeks many exhibitions around the country will reopen their doors to visitors.

Some parts of the National Gallery in Dublin will reopen on Monday with further works opening up to visitors over time. 

Kim Smit, the National Gallery’s Head of Collections and Research, told TheJournal.ie that the usual experience of visiting the gallery will not change “unless absolutely necessary”. 

Hand sanitiser stations and yellow arrows guiding visitors through a one-way system will be some of the changes to expect during a visit. 

So today we’re asking: Will you visit a museum/gallery when they reopen from Monday? 


Poll Results:

No (219)
Yes  (58)
Maybe  (23)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie