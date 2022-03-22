Midwest hospitals impose visiting bans due to 'very high' number of Covid patients

A VISITING BAN has been put in place at University Hospital Limerick and at Nenagh General Hospital, Co Tipperary, due to a “very high” number of patients being treated for Covid-19.

A ban on visits at inpatient wards at Nenagh was announced today and a similar ban has been in place at UHL since last Sunday.

“This is due to very high levels of Covid positive patients in (UHL) and the high level of community transmission. The decision has been taken to help keep all patients and staff safe, and to ensure that the hospital’s essential services can remain open at this time,” said a spokesman for the UL Hospitals Group, which runs both hospitals.

The HSE released figures on Monday showing 86 confirmed Covid-19 patients at UHL and six Covid patients in the Limerick hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There was also an “increased level of COVID-related activity” within Nenagh hospital, added the spokesman.

Those exempt from the ban include, parents visiting children in hospital; people assisting confused patients; visiting on compassionate grounds including for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life.

“Exemptions are limited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case by case basis. In cases where exemptions apply, we strongly recommend that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before coming to the hospital, to minimise risks to you, our patients and staff,” said the spokesman.

“We advise also that people should not visit relatives or loved ones outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present a COVID-19 transmission risk,” he said.

“The situation is being monitored on a daily basis, and hospital management hopes to reintroduce visiting to relatives of inpatients as soon as it is safe to do so,” he added.

“We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community. All other services in the hospital continue to operate as normal.”

UHL was the most overcrowded hospital nationally with 84 patients on trolleys including 35 in the Emergency Department and 49 on wards, according to statistics published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There was one bed available in the Limerick hospital’s ICU, according to figures released by the HSE on Monday.