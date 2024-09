FORMER FINANCE MINISTER Michael McGrath was today appointed the European Commissioner for Justice, despite Ireland’s lobbying to get him a strong economic portfolio in the College reshuffle.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said upon on the announcement that the justice portfolio is a “substantial European role by any yardstick”, even though it was not what the government had hoped for.

Speaking to RTÉ, former accountant McGrath seemed resolved with the decision, given his experience level and Ireland’s place in the bloc.

“The government, including myself, had made the case for an economic portfolio, and I think the President outlined very openly and honestly the challenge that which did she faced.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that 20 member states had asked for a strong economic portfolio, but that it would be impossible to give one to each of them.

However, she believes she still managed to give McGrath a “highly respected” portfolio, in her view.

On his appointment, she said: “Michael McGrath has an excellent track record, and he has experience in leading ministry.

“The commissioners are not the technical experts. They are the political leaders. The rule of law is a very important topic for his political affiliation Renew.”

McGrath mentioned the high-profile roles given to his colleagues, such as Latvia’s Valdis Dombrovskis who got Central Economy and Slovakia’s Maroš Šefčovič who got Trade. They are in their third and fourth terms as commissioners.

The truth is, you are given a portfolio that you need to provide the political leadership to manage and develop over the next five years.

McGrath said the new job is not completely unrelated to the economy, which he plans to make a “key focus” of his tenure.

He’ll work with consumer law to protect the 450 million people in the bloc purchasing goods and services.

In the brief, von der Leyen also asked McGrath to develop a single market dimension in the annual Rule of Law Report to make sure that companies, especially SMEs, operating across borders are supported.

McGrath is tasked with developing a new EU wide legal status so rules are simpler and companies can grow within the bloc.

“It is very much really the essence of protecting our single market, because companies need to know that the rule of law applies where contracts are entered into on a cross-border basis, that they will be respected and that they will be honored.”

He will also have responsibility for GDPR and its enforcement across member states.

Von der Leyen had encouraged member countries to put forward more women to make up the bloc’s executive arm, but most – including Ireland – ignored her request for a choice between one man and one woman candidate.

McGrath said he can’t be sure that Ireland’s decision to only nominate a man contributed to him getting a more junior portfolio.

However, judging by his interview with von der Leyen three weeks ago, and her complimentary remarks today, “it’s evident that she does have faith in my own ability to perform what is a complex and a sensitive role”.