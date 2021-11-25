#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Walk-in booster vaccine clinics now open for 60-69 age group and healthcare workers

People can attend the dedicated walk-in clinics without an appointment.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 5:05 PM
29 minutes ago 5,030 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5612067
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINATION booster clinics are now open for healthcare workers and people in the 60 to 69 age bracket.

The clinics are open to all people in those cohorts who have already completed their primary course of inoculations.

People in these groups can attend one of the dedicated walk-in clinics at participating vaccination centres around the country without an appointment.

The HSE is encouraging everyone to avail of a booster dose, as it gives the best protection from serious illness caused by the coronavirus disease.

The most recent vaccine stats show that just 10% of people in the 60-69 age bracket have received a booster vaccine at this stage of the vaccine programme.

The roll-out for those in long term residential facilities is substantially completed and the vast majority of the over 80s is also done.

Screenshot 2021-11-25 at 16.54.57 Graph showing an overview of boosters administered to eligible cohorts as of 24 November. Source: HSE

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s national lead for vaccinations, told this week’s HSE press briefing that many of the 470,000 people in their 60s will only become eligible for boosters over the coming weeks.

The booster shots are only available at least five months from a person’s last dose of their primary vaccine, if it was a Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca jab.

Those who received a Janssen vaccine as their primary dose can get the booster after three months.

People who had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated can get a booster six months after their positive test result.

Everyone who wants to attend one of the clinics is being instructed to bring a photo ID that includes their date of birth. Passport, drivers’ licences, Garda age card and student/school ID are considered valid forms of ID.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People whose photo ID does not include their date of birth are instructed to also bring their birth cert.

Healthcare workers must also bring evidence of their place of work and will not be able to get a booster dose without it.

GPs continue to offer booster appointments to people aged 70 and over. People in this cohort can also attend one of the HSE’s specific booster clinics if they wish.

People with high-risk health conditions and people in the 50-59 age bracket are next in line to receive extra vaccine doses.

People who don’t attend walk-in clinics will be contacted by the HSE when they have secured a vaccination centre appointment as part of the wider schedule of the booster programme.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie