Walk-in booster vaccine clinics now open for 60-69 age group and healthcare workers

WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINATION booster clinics are now open for healthcare workers and people in the 60 to 69 age bracket.

The clinics are open to all people in those cohorts who have already completed their primary course of inoculations.

People in these groups can attend one of the dedicated walk-in clinics at participating vaccination centres around the country without an appointment.

The HSE is encouraging everyone to avail of a booster dose, as it gives the best protection from serious illness caused by the coronavirus disease.

The most recent vaccine stats show that just 10% of people in the 60-69 age bracket have received a booster vaccine at this stage of the vaccine programme.

The roll-out for those in long term residential facilities is substantially completed and the vast majority of the over 80s is also done.

Graph showing an overview of boosters administered to eligible cohorts as of 24 November. Source: HSE

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s national lead for vaccinations, told this week’s HSE press briefing that many of the 470,000 people in their 60s will only become eligible for boosters over the coming weeks.

The booster shots are only available at least five months from a person’s last dose of their primary vaccine, if it was a Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca jab.

Those who received a Janssen vaccine as their primary dose can get the booster after three months.

People who had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated can get a booster six months after their positive test result.

Everyone who wants to attend one of the clinics is being instructed to bring a photo ID that includes their date of birth. Passport, drivers’ licences, Garda age card and student/school ID are considered valid forms of ID.

People whose photo ID does not include their date of birth are instructed to also bring their birth cert.

Healthcare workers must also bring evidence of their place of work and will not be able to get a booster dose without it.

GPs continue to offer booster appointments to people aged 70 and over. People in this cohort can also attend one of the HSE’s specific booster clinics if they wish.

People with high-risk health conditions and people in the 50-59 age bracket are next in line to receive extra vaccine doses.

People who don’t attend walk-in clinics will be contacted by the HSE when they have secured a vaccination centre appointment as part of the wider schedule of the booster programme.