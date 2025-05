IRELAND’S HEALTH PRODUCTS watchdog has urged people to be vigilant amid a surge in advertisements of unauthorised medicines and cosmetics on e-commerce websites.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said today that it has observed a rise in dubious social media posts advertising medicines, medical devices and cosmetics featuring the agency’s logo.

Hpra says these products could pose a serious health risk to consumers, and that ads promoting them are designed in such a way as to deceive consumers.

It also noted a jump in the numbers of misleading websites hosted outside of Ireland by e-commerce platform Shopify that are appearing as ads and posts on Facebook via fake profiles.

An example of the kinds of ads circulating online which bear the HPRA logo. HPRA HPRA

Having recorded 155 Shopify product listings, 124 Facebook profiles and 414 Facebook advertisements fraudulently claiming to be endorsed by the agency, the Hpra has contacted Shopify and Meta to warn them of the public health risks associated with the sale of illegal prescription medicines and other unregulated health products to unsuspecting customers online.

It says it has requested that these platforms remove the fake product listings, profiles and adverts from their platforms.

Gráinne Power, Director of Compliance at Hpra, says active measures have been taken to intercept the dissemination of the ordered products around the country.

HPRA

“Working with Revenue’s Customs Service, we have detained a significant number of products at point of entry to the country,” she said.

“A number of these purport to be genuine prescription medicines when in fact the products as presented do not exist as an authorised product in any market.”

Examples of products seized include transdermal delivery microneedle patches claimed to contain semaglutide or tirzepatide.

In addition, they featured the Irish flag on the packaging, despite not being made in Ireland.

“The key message we are highlighting today is that the Hpra never endorses individual brands nor do we allow our logo to be used in the promotion of health products.”

She says that if you spot a medical product on the internet that features any form of logo endorsement supposedly by the Hpra, it is more than likely a fake.

“At best you are wasting your money with these online scams but at worst you could be seriously endangering your health, ” she said.

Hpra advises that prescription medicines must only be approved by a healthcare professional and sourced from a local pharmacy.