#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 16 June 2022
Advertisement

O'Neill warns that a functioning Executive is needed to invest in the North's ailing health system

Michelle O’Neill said without ministers in post, a three-year budget to fund health cannot be agreed.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 8:51 PM
10 minutes ago 220 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5792847
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FULLY FUNCTIONING Stormont Executive is needed to agree the investment to transform the health service, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Health Minister Robin Swann earlier unveiled a major plan for hospital services, described as a significant step toward reconfiguring the region’s under-pressure health service.

Northern Ireland currently has the longest hospital waiting lists in the UK and experts have warned that the current structures are not sustainable.

Sinn Féin Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill warned later that without a fully functioning Executive, the spending power of ministers is hampered.

Ministers are currently in position in caretaker role while the DUP refuses to nominate new ministers following last month’s Stormont election.

They cannot make major policies or agree the planned first multi-year budget in recent years.

The DUP is calling for action from the UK government addressing their concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol before re-entering the Executive.

O’Neill said the lack of an Executive is having real-life consequences.

She pledged to see a new Executive and to invest an extra £1 billion in health over the next three years that will help to tackle lengthy waiting lists, hire more doctors and nurses and fund vital health services; and to also work with Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to address the very real concerns of nurses.

O’Neill made the comments while addressing the RCN Nurse of the Year Awards.

She told those gathered she appreciated the strain and pressure of working through the coronavirus pandemic, the impact on their families, and thanked them for their efforts.

She also welcomed the call by the RCN for the immediate restoration of the Executive, adding she is willing to do so without further delay.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No Executive is having real life consequences,” she said.

“It is hampering the spending power of ministers to deal with the rising cost-of-living crisis and agreeing a three-year budget to fund our health service.

“As nurses on the front line, you know better than most that our health and social care system is under huge strain and pressure.

“Your concerns and indeed those of the broader health and social care workforce, have been articulated clearly and consistently.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie