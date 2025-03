AT THE OSCARS last night, Kieran Culkin picked up the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “A Real Pain”.

During his speech, he went through the motions we’ve come to expect from an actor accepting an award, but he also threw in an anecdote about his wife Jazz Charlton promising him two more kids if he won an Oscar.

The couple already have two children and Culkin said Charlton told him some time ago, “I will give you four when you win an Oscar”.

“I have not brought it up once until just now,” Culkin said, adding: “Let’s get cracking on those kids, what do you say?”.

So, today we want to know, was Kieran Culkin’s Oscar acceptance speech cringe?