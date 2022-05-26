#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 26 May 2022
Cyclist critically injured after collision with a car in Waterford

The cyclist, a teenage girl, was taken to Cork University Hospital by helicopter and remains in a critical conditon.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 26 May 2022, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A CYCLIST IN her teens has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Co Waterford earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan at approximately 4pm this afternoon.

The cyclist, a teenage girl, was taken by helicopter to Cork University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The female driver of the car, who is in her late 30s, was treated at the scene for shock.

A technical examination was carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators after the collision and has since concluded.

Gardaí in Dungarvan are now appealing for witnesses to the collision and are asking anyone who was in the Clonea Road area this afternoon to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have footage – including dashcam – and have asked that it be made available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Tadgh McNally
