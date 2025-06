WATERFORD STUDENT HOLLY Swift has been crowned champion at the twelfth annual Eason Spelling Bee All-Ireland final.

The sixth-classer was victorious after correctly spelling ‘sentient’ in the final round at the Helix theatre in Dublin yesterday.

Holly Swift, from St Ursula’s Primary School in Waterford, was awarded the top prize following her win yesterday. Andres Poveda Photography Andres Poveda Photography

Swift took home €7,500 worth of books for her school, St Ursula’s Primary School in Co Waterford, as well as a personal collection of books worth €500.

According to organisers, the competition – which saw students from over 450 schools compete – was fierce.

Holly Swift (L) after her victory was announced in Dublin yesterday. Andres Poveda Photography Andres Poveda Photography

Queen Bee Holly was joined by her parents Thomas and Olivia as well as her sister Jodi in celebration yesterday.

She came out on top against two other competitors who emerged victorious from their county and provincial finals.

Queen Bee Holly with parents Thomas and Olivia and sister Jodi in celebration. Andres Poveda Photography Andres Poveda Photography

Eason’s head of marketing Lisa O’Brien said the commitment and enthusiasm from all the participants was inspiring.