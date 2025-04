A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in connection with the death of two teenagers in a collision involving a bus and an e-scooter in Waterford last summer.

The collision happened shortly before 2.10am on 27 June on the Cork Road in Waterford city.

Following the incident, 15-year-old Gilbert Collins was pronounced dead at the scene and 17-year-old Abuzwa Idris died later in Waterford University Hospital.

A statement from the Garda Press Office this morning said that the male in his 40s is to appear before Waterford District Court this morning in relation to the case.

