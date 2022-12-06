Van 'travelling wrong way across bridge' crashes into two cars in Waterford

The incident took place this evening during rush-hour traffic.

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a van “travelled the wrong way” across a bridge during rush-hour traffic and crashed into two other vehicles.

One person was brought to hospital as a precaution and a man in his 50s was arrested at the scene in Waterford City.

It took place this evening at around 4.45pm when the van collided with a vehicle as it drove the wrong way on Rice Bridge, according to gardaí, before mounting a footpath.

Continuing across the bridge, it then crashed into a “third vehicle”.

Gardaí said no injuries have been reported baring the individual who was brought to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A video and photos of the incident have been circulating on social media.

In a statement released to The Journal this evening, the Garda Press Office said: “A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

“He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he has since been charged and is expected to appear before Waterford District Court at 10:30am on Wednesday, 7th December, 2022.”

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Rice Bridge/Grattan Quay area between 4:30pm and 5pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”