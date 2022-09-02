Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Friday 2 September 2022
Wayne Couzens due in London court over two new charges of indecent exposure

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March 2021.

By Press Association Friday 2 Sep 2022, 7:56 AM
15 minutes ago 2,041 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5855833
Image: PA
Image: PA

SARAH EVERARD’S KILLER Wayne Couzens will appear in court in the UK to face two new charges of indecent exposure. 

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March 2021, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The 49-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today to face two new charges of indecent exposure following a referral of evidence from the Met Police.

The alleged incidents are said to have happened in June 2015 in the Dover area of Kent, and November 2020 in the Deal area of the county, according to Scotland Yard.

Couzens has already appeared in court charged with four other incidents of alleged indecent exposure said to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, before Ms Everard’s death.

Those charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents allegedly took place on four occasions in Swanley – between 22 January and 1 February 2021, 30 January and 6 February, and on 14 February and 27 February.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

