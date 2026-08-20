Children’s hospital

1. Bam Ireland, the main contractor building the new National Children’s Hospital (NCH), has said it has completed 4,674 rooms (82% of the total rooms), with a further 690 rooms fully completed and awaiting design team sign-off.

Ukraine

2. Russian bombardments killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens in Ukraine’s capital and its surrounding region overnight, authorities said.

Crash

3. Two men were seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Co Kilkenny on Wednesday.

Fundraiser

4. A fundraiser set up for the family injured in the M9 crash has raised over €500,000.

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Savings

5. Almost four in five adults have expressed interest in the new government savings and investment account (SIA), new research says.

Fungie

6. Researchers have found that Fungie, the famous bottlenose dolphin who made his home off Dingle for decades, was the product of crossbreeding between two different genetic groups.

Harry and Meghan

7. The duke and duchess of Sussex plan to move back to Britain in a shock development more than six years after they relocated to the US.

Dangerous driving

8. The minister for Road Safety Seán Canney contacted the Road Safety Authority (RSA) this week to convey his unhappiness with the organisation over its absence in the aftermath of the M9 motorway collision.

Found dead

9. Gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of an elderly pensioner in County Cavan.