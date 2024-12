MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain across Co Donegal which will kick in tomorrow morning.

The Status Yellow alert will be in place from 11am tomorrow, Monday, until 11am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has forecast spells of rain in the county which will be heavy at times.

Possible impacts of the rain include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will be placed under a Yellow wind warning on Tuesday morning, with the UK Met Office warning that strong westerly winds may lead to some travel disruption on New Year’s Eve.

That weather warning across Northern Ireland will be in place from 6am on Tuesday, 31 December until 7pm that same evening.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann is forecasting a mostly dry for the afternoon today, with a lot of cloud but some bright or sunny spells also.

There’ll be occasional patches of light rain, drizzle and some mist, mainly in the north and parts of the west, with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

It’ll be largely dry this evening and tonight with a few spots of light rain or drizzle, mainly in the north and west, but with more persistent rain developing in the northwest later and with lowest overnight temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will start largely cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of rain developing for parts of Ulster and Connacht through the morning.

However, it will be mostly dry elsewhere for the day, with some bright or sunny spells and just the odd patch of light rain and drizzle, with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Monday night will be wet and rather windy, with showery outbreaks of rain extending eastwards over the country and with some heavy falls possible, with lowest overnight temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

It’ll then be rather windy for much of New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, with widespread rain at first which will then become confined mainly to Munster and south Leinster through the morning, with hazy sunny spells and isolated showers developing over the northern half of the country.

Outbreaks of rain will then build from the southwest through the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

It’ll then turn wet and windy overnight as rain continues to extend northeastwards, heavy in places, particularly in the north and west with spot flooding possible.

Lowest temperatures New Year’s Eve of 0 to 5 degrees over the northern half of the country, and 5 to 9 degrees further south.

And it’s due to be a very windy start to the New Year, with strengthening south-westerly winds on Wednesday.

There’ll also be widespread heavy rain at first, clearing south-eastwards from most areas throughout the morning and afternoon but showery rain will persist in the north and west.

Highest daytime temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees generally, and it will become mostly dry early in the night on Wednesday, as winds ease northerly.

It’ll be cold though overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday, with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees and widespread frost and ice developing.