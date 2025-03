THERE WILL BE a mixture of sunshine and some cold spells through this long weekend, with the temperature potentially reaching as low as minus 2.

St Patrick’s Day will have highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, though with some scattered showers.

Met Éireann says it will be “cold, dry and sunny” this morning. While some cloud will build through the day, it will give way to sunny spells.

The highest temperatures or today are in the range of 7 to 11 degrees, according to the forecaster.

Tonight will see colder conditions with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Frost will develop in areas where skies remain clear at length.

Temperatures will reach lows of -2 to +3 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow will see any early morning frost quickly clear to leave a “largely dry day” with spells of spring sunshine.

Temperatures will hit between 8 to 11 degrees, with it mildest further north.

For Monday, St Patrick’s Day parades in the western half of the country are likely to have some early sunshine.

While the day will be largely dry, it will soon cloud over with a few well scattered showers according to Met Éireann.

Some brisk easterly winds will bring cool conditions, with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Easterly winds will ease on Monday night and it will be dry apart from a few showers along the south coast.

The lowest temperatures will be 0 to 6 degrees and it will be coldest further north with some frost.