This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More rain is on the way, but things are looking better for the weekend

Rain, rain, go away.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 7:48 AM
14 minutes ago 1,422 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4821929
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/robypangy
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/robypangy

IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country this morning – something that looks set to continue in the coming days.

Showers will merge into longer spells of rain at times today, particularly across parts of Munster and Connacht, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

There will be showers tonight but dry and clear spells for most of the night. Patches of fog will form and lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 12 degrees.

Less rain is expected tomorrow, there will be some showers but it will be mainly dry in most areas. Top temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees.

Cloud will increase in the afternoon and evening with rain to follow later and overnight. Rain will quickly clear on Thursday morning along the east coast and the day will brighten.

However it will turn showery with the showers merging to longer spells of heavy rain at times, especially over the western half of the country. Temperatures will peak at 15 to 17 degrees.

There will be more heavy showers on Friday and longer spells of rain during the day. Highest temperatures will range from of 13 to 15 degrees in blustery westerly winds.

The weekend is expected to have some showers but be mainly dry and sunny with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie