More rain is on the way, but things are looking better for the weekend

IT’S RAINING IN many parts of the country this morning – something that looks set to continue in the coming days.

Showers will merge into longer spells of rain at times today, particularly across parts of Munster and Connacht, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

There will be showers tonight but dry and clear spells for most of the night. Patches of fog will form and lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 12 degrees.

Less rain is expected tomorrow, there will be some showers but it will be mainly dry in most areas. Top temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees.

Cloud will increase in the afternoon and evening with rain to follow later and overnight. Rain will quickly clear on Thursday morning along the east coast and the day will brighten.

However it will turn showery with the showers merging to longer spells of heavy rain at times, especially over the western half of the country. Temperatures will peak at 15 to 17 degrees.

There will be more heavy showers on Friday and longer spells of rain during the day. Highest temperatures will range from of 13 to 15 degrees in blustery westerly winds.

The weekend is expected to have some showers but be mainly dry and sunny with temperatures of up to 18 degrees.