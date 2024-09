MET ÉIREANN HAS said today’s warm, dry weather will continue throughout the day and last until Friday, with highest temperatures this afternoon expected to be between 17 and 21 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells but it will be cloudier at times in parts of the west, with some drizzle. Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 6 to 11 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.

We can expect more of the same tomorrow, the forecaster said, with highest temperatures even predicted to move up to the 18 to 22 degree range.

Light to moderate east to southeast winds will mean it will be coolest in eastern and southern coasts, Met Éireann said.

Tomorrow night will stay dry with clear spells. Some mist may form near dawn and will clear quickly with the sunrise. Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 7 to 11 degrees with light easterly winds.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all be dry with sunny spells and light easterly winds. Temperatures will range between 17 and 21 degrees and it will be coolest along the east coast.

“Current indications suggest that there will be a greater possibility of showers next weekend with temperatures dropping back to the mid to high teens,” the forecaster said.