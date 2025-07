MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for six counties.

Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, and Monaghan are all to experience heavy rain. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The warning is valid from midnight until noon tomorrow.

Potential impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, heaviest across eastern parts of the country.

The cloudiness will continue into tomorrow. Showers or long spells of rain are forecast, heaviest over parts of Leinster and east Ulster. Spot flooding is possible.

Showers will become more isolated towards the evening and it will brighten up in some parts of the west and south.

Counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down will also be placed under a yellow rain warning, valid from 6pm this evening until 6pm tomorrow.