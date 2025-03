THE WEATHER IS going to get chilly again this week – but it might turn out to be a dry day for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations next Monday, Met Éireann says.

Anyone planning to attend a St Patrick’s Day parade around the country will be happy to hear that Met Éireann expects mostly dry weather conditions during the Bank Holiday weekend, with temperature highs between seven and 10 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The dry weather will likely be accompanied by a bit of a breeze, the forecaster says.

Today, though, it’s set to be “rather chilly” with sunny spells and a few light showers near northern and some eastern coasts.

Later this afternoon, showers are expected to develop more widely near the north coast and spread southwards over Ulster this evening.

A cold front is bringing air southwards from the Arctic today and tomorrow, according to the UK Met Office.

Tomorrow will be cool and a little breezy, says Met Éireann, with variable cloud amounts and sunshine. It should be a largely dry day most places but there’ll be a few light showers in the mix, mainly in eastern and southeastern areas.

Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing in places.

The coldest nights, according to Met Éireann’s latest forecast, will be Thursday and Friday, with lows of between three and minus two degrees Celsius accompanied by frost and icy patches.