THE WEATHER IS finally turning around after a cold snap brought subzero temperatures, snow and ice to much of the country.

Met Éireann’s latest forecast promises milder temperatures over the coming days – but take care in areas where snow is melting as it could lead to some localised flooding, Met Éireann has cautioned.

Highest temperatures today are expected to be around four to seven degrees Celsius.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in Ulster and Leinster are likely to gradually clear eastwards this morning and other areas will be largely dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers, with some patches of mist and fog.

Tonight will bring a few showers in Ulster but dry conditions otherwise early in the night with clear spells and some fog and mist. Later in the night, clouds will build in the southwest and west, leading to patches of drizzle. Lowest temperatures of minus one to (plus) four degrees are expected.

Tomorrow should start mostly dry with hazy sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

That will be followed later tomorrow by clouds and patchy light rain or drizzle in the southwest and west that will edge further eastwards through the day, though the areas furthest east should stay dry.

Tomorrow become breezy but temperatures will gradually rise throughout the day, reaching six to 11 degrees in the afternoon.

Met Éireann’s overall national outlook for next week forecasts “milder” weather “as a southerly airflow becomes established over the country”, though “rather cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle at times”.