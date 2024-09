THERE IS A chance of thunderstorms and hail in some parts of the country today, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster said there will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, mostly in Ulster and Leinster, where rain is expected to be heavy at times.

The showers will continue in Leinster this evening but the rest of the country should be dry.

Highest temperatures will be between 14 to 17 degrees with mostly moderate northwest winds.

Tonight will be mostly dry with the odd isolated shower. There will also be patches of mist and fog while lowest temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees with light to moderate northerly winds.