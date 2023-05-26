Temperatures to go as high as 20 degrees today with sunny weekend ahead

TEMPERATURES ARE TO peak between 17 and 20 degrees today, as we are on course for a sunny weekend with the possibility of a rain shower here and there.

Today is to stay dry – it will be slightly cooler on the north and east coasts as light north easterly breezes come in.

Tonight will be clear and calm, with clouds gathering more so in parts of the north and west. Temperatures will drop to between 6 and 10 degrees.

Sun rising to reveal another lovely morning with some nice early sunshine. Getting up to 22c today. pic.twitter.com/EdmgRG4sp8 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 26, 2023

Met Eireann has said that tomorrow is to be even warmer as temperatures climb to between 18 and 21 degrees, marking the first weekend of full summer sunshine.

It will, however, be slightly cloudier in the west and north with a little drizzle at times possibly.

Sunday is to be slightly cooler, with temperatures peaking at 18 degrees, but it will stay dry in the main.

Next week temperatures are set to rise back up to 21 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

The warm weather is to continue on into the week.