Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 26 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
# sunny days
Temperatures to go as high as 20 degrees today with sunny weekend ahead
Sunday is to be slightly cooler, before temperatures climb higher next week.
2.6k
7
1 hour ago

TEMPERATURES ARE TO peak between 17 and 20 degrees today, as we are on course for a sunny weekend with the possibility of a rain shower here and there. 

Today is to stay dry – it will be slightly cooler on the north and east coasts as light north easterly breezes come in. 

Tonight will be clear and calm, with clouds gathering more so in parts of the north and west. Temperatures will drop to between 6 and 10 degrees. 

Met Eireann has said that tomorrow is to be even warmer as temperatures climb to between 18 and 21 degrees, marking the first weekend of full summer sunshine. 

It will, however, be slightly cloudier in the west and north with a little drizzle at times possibly. 

Sunday is to be slightly cooler, with temperatures peaking at 18 degrees, but it will stay dry in the main. 

Next week temperatures are set to rise back up to 21 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. 

The warm weather is to continue on into the week. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     