THERE’LL BE HIGHS of up to 23 degrees across the country today, though it will become overcast with showery rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler from tomorrow.

After sunny spells this morning, it will become overcast across the western half of the country during the afternoon, with showery rain developing and spreading eastwards throughout the evening.

The rain will clear early tonight, though showery outbreaks of rain will return and impact western and northwestern areas later in the night.

The showery rain will spread eastwards tomorrow morning, though rainfall amounts in the east and south will be minimal and there will be dry and bright spells at times.

This showery rain will then become mainly confined to the west and north by Thursday evening, with sunny spells elsewhere and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

It’ll then be a cloudy start to Friday with scattered showers, and a more persistent spell of rain will develop in Atlantic coastal counties, with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Later in the night on Friday, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend across much of the country, with a similar start on Saturday morning when it will be cloudy and damp with more patchy rain and drizzle.

Drier and brighter weather will develop across Connacht and Ulster throughout the afternoon and evening, but it’ll remain cloudy and damp elsewhere with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Rain and drizzle will continue for a time on Saturday night but current indications from Met Éireann are that it will be a mainly dry day on Sunday, though cloudy across the west and north with a few showers.

Met Éireann advises that the best chance for spells of sunshine will be across the east and south, with highest temperatures nationwide of 15 to 20 degrees.