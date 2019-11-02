This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's going to be a wet weekend as Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for five counties

The warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 4,760 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4876449
A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five western counties
Image: Met.ie
A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five western counties
A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five western counties
Image: Met.ie

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for five counties in the west of the country. 

The warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. 

It kicked in at 8am this morning and will remain valid until midnight tonight. 

Met Éireann has said that there will be spells of rain throughout the day with further accumulations of up to 20mm possible, especially in upland areas. 

Looking at the forecast in general, Met Éireann has said there will be heavy rain at times with strong northwest winds, especially in coastal counties. 

Eastern and northeastern counties will be mostly dry this morning, with mist and fog clearing as bright spells develop for a time later. 

However, the forecaster warned that showers or longer spells of rain will affect these areas later this morning and during the afternoon. 

Highest temperatures will range between 10 and 11 degrees today. 

Further rain is expected in many areas for some time tonight, however, it will break up into showers with drier, clearer weather developing.

Lowest temperatures will range from 2 and 4 degrees in the north, with a slight frost, and 5 and 8 degrees elsewhere.

It is expected to be a dry morning tomorrow for many parts of Ulster and Leinster, but showery rain is forecast for parts of the west and southwest. 

This rain is due to move eastwards in the afternoon and evening, before a heavier spell of rain moves in off the Atlantic after dark. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie