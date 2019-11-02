It's going to be a wet weekend as Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for five counties

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five western counties

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for five counties in the west of the country.

The warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

It kicked in at 8am this morning and will remain valid until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann has said that there will be spells of rain throughout the day with further accumulations of up to 20mm possible, especially in upland areas.

Looking at the forecast in general, Met Éireann has said there will be heavy rain at times with strong northwest winds, especially in coastal counties.

Eastern and northeastern counties will be mostly dry this morning, with mist and fog clearing as bright spells develop for a time later.

However, the forecaster warned that showers or longer spells of rain will affect these areas later this morning and during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 10 and 11 degrees today.

Further rain is expected in many areas for some time tonight, however, it will break up into showers with drier, clearer weather developing.

Lowest temperatures will range from 2 and 4 degrees in the north, with a slight frost, and 5 and 8 degrees elsewhere.

It is expected to be a dry morning tomorrow for many parts of Ulster and Leinster, but showery rain is forecast for parts of the west and southwest.

This rain is due to move eastwards in the afternoon and evening, before a heavier spell of rain moves in off the Atlantic after dark.