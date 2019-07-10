The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #APOLOGY: The family of prison officer Brian Stack, who was murdered by the IRA more than 30 years ago, will meet with the Garda Commissioner today to seek an apology over the investigation into his murder.

2. #HSE: People offered jobs as far back as six months ago with the HSE have still not started in their new positions yet, as the “recruitment freeze” continues.

3. #PAPUA NEW GUINEA: 24 people have died – including two pregnant women with their unborn children – in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea’s lawless highlands.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: MPS in Westminster have voted to back an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.

5. #PARKING: The cost of parking in Dublin city is to increase by 30 cent per hour from next Monday, 15 July.

6. #ELECTRIC CARS: Online Marketplace Done Deal has reported a significant spike in searches for electric and hybrid vehicles, up 244% on 30 months ago.

7. #SOUND QUALITY: Some fans have hit out at the sound quality at Stevie Wonder’s gig at the 3 Arena last night.

8. #RIP: Rip Torn, award-winning television, film and theatre actor, has died aged 88.

