How much public debt does each person in the State have hanging over their head? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

10,000: The number of premises that were left without electricity after heavy rains on Thursday night.

24: The number of hours it took UK train companies to reverse a decision to quit the Interrail system.

€42,500: The amount of public debt hanging over the head of every person living in the State.

€1.7 million: The value of cocaine that washed up on the beach in New Zealand this week.

€5.9 million: The amount of money political parties received in state funding last year.

19 million: The number of years ago that a 39 inch parrot whose fossil was discovered this week is thought to have roamed the Earth.

4,500: The number of jobs to be cut by Tesco supermarkets in the UK.

€43 million: The amount worth of heroin police in Britain seized this week in a record haul.

%70: The percentage of world’s ice-free land now affected by human activity, according to the latest IPCC report on land use and climate change.