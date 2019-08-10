This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much public debt does each person in the State have hanging over their head? It's the week in numbers

Plus: How many premises were left without electricity following heavy rains this week?

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 7:00 PM
6 minutes ago 407 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4758825
Image: Shutterstock/Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH
Image: Shutterstock/Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

10,000: The number of premises that were left without electricity after heavy rains on Thursday night. 

24: The number of hours it took UK train companies to reverse a decision to quit the Interrail system.  

€42,500: The amount of public debt hanging over the head of every person living in the State.

€1.7 million: The value of cocaine that washed up on the beach in New Zealand this week.  

€5.9 million: The amount of money political parties received in state funding last year. 

19 million: The number of years ago that a 39 inch parrot whose fossil was discovered this week is thought to have roamed the Earth.   

4,500: The number of jobs to be cut by Tesco supermarkets in the UK. 

€43 million: The amount worth of heroin police in Britain seized this week in a record haul. 

%70: The percentage of world’s ice-free land now affected by human activity, according to the latest IPCC report on land use and climate change.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie