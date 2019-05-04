How many people were granted Irish citizenship this week? It's the week in numbers

Lucimeire Da Silva (L) and Caroline Alves Costa (R) from Brazil at this week's citizenship ceremonies in the Killarney Co, Kerry.

Lucimeire Da Silva (L) and Caroline Alves Costa (R) from Brazil at this week's citizenship ceremonies in the Killarney Co, Kerry.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

189: The number of free interrail passes that are up for grabs for Irish 18-year-olds as part of the DiscoverEU initiative.

60: The percentage of people in Ireland who believe people should be required to provide official ID to access adult porn websites.

12: The percentage of motorcyclists who have been involved in a collision in the past two years, according to research carried out by the RSA.

100: The number of new jobs that are to be created in Tralee as part of an expansion of a Japanese financial subsidiary.

50: The percentage of Irish people who believe a united Ireland is more likely because of Brexit.

10,229: The number of admitted patients who were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs in Irish hospitals last month, according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

25: The number of new garda recruits who will be sent to Drogheda in June as part of a crackdown on the gang feud which has escalated in recent weeks.

10,305: The number of homeless adults and children living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland last month, a new record high.

2.1: The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Donegal this week.

€4.46 million: The amount of money that Marvel’s Avengers Endgame earned in tickets sales during its opening weekend, shattering Irish records.

2,400: The number of people, from 90 countries, who became Ireland’s newest citizens this week.