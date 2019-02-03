‘Life is precious and life is brittle, life is very fragile’: The week in quotes

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

We get that, it is very pretty up there when it snows but it is very dangerous. It puts our team members at risk; we’re all volunteers. We will respond to rescue people in a vehicle who get stuck, but we’d rather people didn’t get stuck in the first place.

John Kavanagh of Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue on dangers faced by rescue teams in poor weather.

Source: Joe Dunne/RollingNews.ie

We’ve been to too many funerals.

Tony Duffin, CEO of the Ana Liffey Drug Project, on a new study which looked at the deaths of over 200 homeless people in Dublin over five years.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Life is precious and life is brittle, life is very fragile. We saw that on Sunday night. Everybody hurts.

The words of Father Sean Ó Gallchoir at the funeral of four young men killed in a car crash in Donegal last weekend.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Luke Kelly represented everything that’s good about Dublin. He lives on.

Nial Ring, Lord Mayor of Dublin, at the unveiling of a new statue to singer Luke Kelly.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie