‘France will never abandon Ireland’: The week in quotes

The Act is now – and I use this word carefully – dead.

Journalist Gavin Sheridan on a ruling made by the High Court this week which could have serious implications for Freedom of Information legislation in Ireland.

When you’re being put into prison you’re kind of being told that you’re scum, you’re not really worth anything. And it was terrible because I felt like I was using drugs against my own will, it was like something that I had no control over, I didn’t want to be using drugs, you know? So I was being punished for something that I had no control over.

Rachael Keogh spoke about her battle with addiction.

This is an important debate that young people are leading and we must show that we are capable of making the changes and providing a road map for people to follow.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton weighed in a row over children being taught about Meatless Mondays.

Please allow me to say again that we will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people no matter what happens because this is the solidarity is the very purpose of the European project.

French president Emmanuel Macron’s made this commitment to Ireland.

If you don’t regulate the FAI, who does?

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger questioned Sport Ireland bosses this week at an Oireachtas committee.

I want to talk about gestures of support and encouragement that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable, and I’ll always try to be, in my career, I’ve always tried to make a human connection. That’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I hug people. I grab men and women by the shoulders and say ‘you can do this’. And whether they’re women, men, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening.

Former US vice president Joe Biden addressed allegations that he inappropriately touched two women.

It has long been a thoroughly British trait to be able to ignore pointless nakedness.

Conservative MP Nick Boles, speaking after the House of Commons was disrupted by semi-naked protesters.