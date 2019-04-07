This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘France will never abandon Ireland’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

09/08/2011 The Four Courts in Dublin. Photo Sam Boal/PhotoCall Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Act is now – and I use this word carefully – dead.

Journalist Gavin Sheridan on a ruling made by the High Court this week which could have serious implications for Freedom of Information legislation in Ireland.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

When you’re being put into prison you’re kind of being told that you’re scum, you’re not really worth anything. And it was terrible because I felt like I was using drugs against my own will, it was like something that I had no control over, I didn’t want to be using drugs, you know? So I was being punished for something that I had no control over.

Rachael Keogh spoke about her battle with addiction.

2739 Zero Emission postal_90564662 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

This is an important debate that young people are leading and we must show that we are capable of making the changes and providing a road map for people to follow.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton weighed in a row over children being taught about Meatless Mondays.

Emmanuel Macron and Irish PM Leo Varadkar Meeting - Paris Source: PA Images

Please allow me to say again that we will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people no matter what happens because this is the solidarity is the very purpose of the European project.

French president Emmanuel Macron’s made this commitment to Ireland.

solidarity 340-2_90541339 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

If you don’t regulate the FAI, who does?

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger questioned Sport Ireland bosses this week at an Oireachtas committee.

Election 2020 Joe Biden Source: PA Images

I want to talk about gestures of support and encouragement that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable, and I’ll always try to be, in my career, I’ve always tried to make a human connection. That’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I hug people. I grab men and women by the shoulders and say ‘you can do this’. And whether they’re women, men, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening.

Former US vice president Joe Biden addressed allegations that he inappropriately touched two women.

Britain Naked Parliament Protest Source: PA Images

It has long been a thoroughly British trait to be able to ignore pointless nakedness.

Conservative MP Nick Boles, speaking after the House of Commons was disrupted by semi-naked protesters.

