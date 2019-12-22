'Say a PRAYER': The week in quotes

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019 Source: Donald J. Trump /Twitter

US President Donald Trump’s reaction to his impending impeachment.

The ‘compo-culture’ line trotted by the industry was a convenient story to cover its own price-gouging activities.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty hit out at the insurance industry after it was revealed that premiums are rising despite a reduction in the number of claims.

The idea that three slides get mislabelled, two of them happen to be those two ladies, Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh, their labels were taken off, and Vicky’s put on Lorraine’s and vice versa – how can that happen? To those two women? Two of 1,038?

The Oireachtas Health Committee heard that it was a “remarkable” coincidence that smear results from two prominent campaigners got mixed up in a review. This was Labour TD Alan Kelly’s reaction.

I just wanted his face to be out there, and to say ‘this is who he is’ and ‘this is what he did’.

Ciara Monahan on her decision to waive her anonymity following the sentencing of her foster dad – Richard Moloney (41) – for rape and sexual assault.

The message from doctors is clear: enough is enough. We do not want to strike but we cannot stand by any longer and watch as our health service is hollowed out and doctors are left to pick up the pieces yet again.

Dr Matthew Sadlier, former President of the IMO and a member of its Consultants’ Committee, on the decision by consultants and NCHDs to vote in favour of industrial action.

We live in a democracy, and ultimately democracy must and will prevail.

SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after formally requesting the power for Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum.

I advise him to watch this space and indeed, watch that space between those islands because what he has said has not fallen on deaf ears.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s response to DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr who again brought up the suggestion of building a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

If Fine Gael sought to silence her we well and truly failed, I think is the first thing to say, and the second thing to say the decision to deselect her is looking better by the moment.

Minister for Health Simon Harris on the deselection of Fine Gael election candidate Verona Murphy.