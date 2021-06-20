'Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

Unification must not be the annexation of Northern Ireland. It means something more, a new state designed together, a new constitution and one that reflects the diversity of a bi-national or multi-national state in which almost a million people are British. Like the new South Africa, a rainbow nation, not just orange and green.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spoke about how he believes a united Ireland could happen within his lifetime.

Source: PA Images

We’re very keen for people, particularly people who have not been vaccinated, continue to follow the basic messages so that we don’t run into trouble over the coming weeks.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn on the danger posed by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Source: PA Images

The Dead speaks for itself – the language in it is so beautiful. It’s a perfect snapshot of a Dublin at that time. It’s so sad to lose this building. The story has survived for 200 years. It’s going to be turned into a tourist hostel which I feel is like a metaphor for what is happening in this city. It is like the heart being ripped out to make way for a modern development.

Katie O’Kelly, a playwright and actor, speaking during a protest over plans to turn a landmark building associated with James Joyce it into a hostel.

Source: Shutterstock

Gradually, the situation became untenable: they learned all of the prayers and religious stories by osmosis; a student publicly ‘corrected’ my son in a history class, when he said that Adam and Eve were the first people, not ‘prehistoric people’, as my son had said; priests visits were not seen as religious events, and so no option to withdraw was given. One day, in the aptly titled Communion Year, he came home upset because a friend told him that he felt sorry for him, because ‘he wouldn’t be going to heaven’.

Colm O’Connor – a parent, teacher and principal of an Educate Together secondary school in Cork – on the challenges his son faced after being enrolled in Catholic school, the only in the village, and not taking part in religious teaching.

Source: PA Images

Shame on you, Government. Our homes and our lives are being affected by this. We will not accept this as an excuse. We did nothing wrong. We will ask that they do not insult us again by using this excuse.

Eileen Doherty from the Mica Action Group (MAG) was one of the thousands of took part in a demonstration in Dublin this week calling for redress for homeowners impacted by the mica.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA Images

It’s an absolutely extraordinary result which must take into account the fact that the Liberal Democrat party didn’t just throw the kitchen sink at this constituency, it was the microwave, the table, the oven, the dishwasher, the dog, the cat and anything else that was lying around as well.

UK Conservative Party politician Peter Fleet on his surprise defeat to the Lib Dems.

Source: PA Images

Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster’s tweet, sent as the party was imploding.

