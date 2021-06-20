#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 20 June 2021
Advertisement

'Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,367 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5468608
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

alcohol-pricing Source: PA Images

Unification must not be the annexation of Northern Ireland. It means something more, a new state designed together, a new constitution and one that reflects the diversity of a bi-national or multi-national state in which almost a million people are British. Like the new South Africa, a rainbow nation, not just orange and green.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spoke about how he believes a united Ireland could happen within his lifetime.

coronavirus-fri-may-7-2021 Source: PA Images

We’re very keen for people, particularly people who have not been vaccinated, continue to follow the basic messages so that we don’t run into trouble over the coming weeks.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn on the danger posed by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

house-of-the-dead-protest Source: PA Images

The Dead speaks for itself – the language in it is so beautiful. It’s a perfect snapshot of a Dublin at that time. It’s so sad to lose this building. The story has survived for 200 years. It’s going to be turned into a tourist hostel which I feel is like a metaphor for what is happening in this city. It is like the heart being ripped out to make way for a modern development.

Katie O’Kelly, a playwright and actor, speaking during a protest over plans to turn a landmark building associated with James Joyce it into a hostel.

shutterstock_246116167 Source: Shutterstock

Gradually, the situation became untenable: they learned all of the prayers and religious stories by osmosis; a student publicly ‘corrected’ my son in a history class, when he said that Adam and Eve were the first people, not ‘prehistoric people’, as my son had said; priests visits were not seen as religious events, and so no option to withdraw was given. One day, in the aptly titled Communion Year, he came home upset because a friend told him that he felt sorry for him, because ‘he wouldn’t be going to heaven’.

Colm O’Connor – a parent, teacher and principal of an Educate Together secondary school in Cork – on the challenges his son faced after being enrolled in Catholic school, the only in the village, and not taking part in religious teaching.

mica-redress-protest-in-dublin Source: PA Images

Shame on you, Government. Our homes and our lives are being affected by this. We will not accept this as an excuse. We did nothing wrong. We will ask that they do not insult us again by using this excuse.

Eileen Doherty from the Mica Action Group (MAG) was one of the thousands of took part in a demonstration in Dublin this week calling for redress for homeowners impacted by the mica.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

chesham-and-amersham-by-election Source: PA Images

It’s an absolutely extraordinary result which must take into account the fact that the Liberal Democrat party didn’t just throw the kitchen sink at this constituency, it was the microwave, the table, the oven, the dishwasher, the dog, the cat and anything else that was lying around as well.

UK Conservative Party politician Peter Fleet on his surprise defeat to the Lib Dems.

edwin-poots-announces-ministerial-team Source: PA Images

 Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster’s tweet, sent as the party was imploding.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie