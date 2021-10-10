#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 10 October 2021
'A lot of students have no money left for food after paying rent': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen-testifies-during-a-senate-commerce-science-and-transportation-committee-hearing-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-u-s-october-5-2021-reutersevelyn-hockstein Source: Alamy

Left alone, Facebook will continue to make choices that go against the common good.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on the social media giant’s future.

shutterstock_1427561408 (1) File photo. Source: Shutterstock

There has always been a crisis in ICU, but the pandemic broke us. One of the major reasons why we went into lockdowns and level five was because there are not enough ICU beds, there are not enough nurses. The country had to shut down because we literally could not function due to the influx of Covid patients. Now we’re seen as these heroes and ‘everything’s wonderful’ but no one seems to actually realise there’s not that many of us and we’re at breaking point, all of us.

One ICU nurse who spoke to The Journal about the conditions they are facing right now in Irish hospitals.

dominic-raab-mp-for-esher-and-walton-and-foreign-secretary-first-secretary-of-state-arrives-at-downing-street-on-the-day-of-the-budget-london-uk Source: Alamy

Misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man.

UK justice secretary Dominic Raab on misogyny, but actually also misandry.

COVN19 TALKS 25 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A watershed for the Irish business model.

How Ibec CEO Danny McCoy described Ireland’s decision to raise its corporate tax rate from the historic 12.5% rate to 15%.

the-electric-rail-dart-dublin-area-rapid-transit-train-drives-past-dun-laoghaire-harbour-at-night-amid-the-coronavirus-disease-covid-19-pandemic-in-dublin-ireland-april-3-2021-picture-taken Source: Alamy

It’s just a really troubling event. It rings so many bells, in the sense of horrible horrific masculinity and bravado but what it ultimately boils down to is one of the most horrifying things that a human being can do to another human being and that’s what I found most disturbing.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell on a disturbing ‘rape chant’ he witnessed on an Irish Rail service.

quadrangle-or-quad-at-university-college-cork-county-cork-republic-of-ireland Source: Alamy

We’re getting a lot of students who were ringing me and telling me that once they paid off their rent, they had no money left for food.

UCCSU Welfare Officer Caoimhe Walsh on the pressure the university’s food bank is coming under.

Health Press Briefing 006 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We seem to have come close to suppressing what is a very transmissible virus.

NPHET’s Philip Nolan on the spread of Covid in Ireland right now.

