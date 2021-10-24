#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 24 October 2021
'When was the last time you were in a nightclub?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

file-photo-dated-october-17-2013-of-alec-baldwin-attends-a-benefit-gala-celebrating-the-new-sackler-gallery-exhibit-called-yoga-the-art-of-transformation-in-washington-dc-usa-a-woman-has-died-and Source: Alamy Stock Photo

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

Alec Baldwin’s statement after director of photography Halyna Hutchins was shot dead by a prop gun during the filming.

Health Press Briefing 019 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

It’s going to be our basic and collective commitments to all the measures that we know will suppress, that have already suppressed this virus in the past, that we need to achieve, over the course of the next number of weeks and months, to mitigate and prevent some of the potential effects of the transmission that’s occurring.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on how Ireland can navigate the next stage of reopening.

party-leader-naomi-long-at-the-launch-of-the-alliance-party-manifesto-at-ciyms-belfast-for-the-upcoming-general-election Source: Alamy

It’s a bit like being the child of a divorce at this point where the parents are not speaking and the children are essentially vying for attention. It’s not a pleasant place to be.

Alliance leader Naomi Long on how Brexit has affected British-Irish relations.

Labour Budget 010 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

When was the last time you were in a nightclub?

A question from Labour’s Alan Kelly to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

b-kennelly-1 Source: Trinity College Dublin

Delivered from the flux of transacted life, ordinary words of the everyday had their beauty revealed for audiences and, in their recovery, the public shared life being celebrated.

President Micheal D Higgins paid tribute to poet Brendan Kennelly, whose funeral was held this week in Kerry.

Sinn Fein Budget 008 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Science has done its bit, medical professionals have done more than their bit, but the government has failed to step up.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the pressures facing the Irish healthcare system.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

