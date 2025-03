WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG Wegovy is now available in Ireland.

Wegovy, which is manufactured by the same company behind diabetes drug Ozempic, is a weekly injection which suppresses people’s appetites and makes users feel full.

Those with a prescription for the drug will be able to purchase the pre-filled injector pen at pharmacies, but it will not be available for medical card holders for some time.

It contains the same active substance of Ozempic, semaglutide, which is used to treat obesity and diabetes, according to the HSE. The dose included in Wegovy injector is more than double than what is in Ozempic, to maximise the effect it has on users’ weight.

Donal O’Shea, the HSE’s lead expert on obesity, confirmed on Newstalk Breakfast today that the drug is now available in the Irish market. While he stressed that no drug should be seen as a ‘wonder drug’ to treat obesity, he did say that Wegovy would help patients.

Advertisement

“The obesity programme in the HSE want these treatments to be available in Ireland,” he said. He added that launching the treatment is the “first step” in that process, and the HSE will work to get the medicines covered under healthcare schemes.

It has been widely reported that manufacturer Novo Nordisk is open to offering Wegovy on the community drug scheme for medical card holders.

O’Shea warned that side effects – including nausea, constipation and vomiting – can be experienced, especially if the drug is not appropriately prescribed.

Medical experts hope that the cost of the drug, which could priced at up to €200, will be reduced overtime.

Pharmacist and host of WonderCare podcast Sheena Mitchell has called on the Department of Health and the government to create policies so that the drug can become more accessible. She also called for better preventative frameworks.

Meanwhile, O’Shea said the HSE will assist those who require the drug for high-risk cases. Like many drugs, he said, prices will begin to reduce once the patent is issued more broadly.