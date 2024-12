A ‘WELFARE AREA’ is being set up in Dublin city centre to provide help such as first aid to anyone who needs urgent assistance on several busy nights ahead of Christmas.

Dublin City Council is setting up the area at Foster Place on College Green to “provide essential support to Christmas revellers and night-time economy users”.

Trained medics and security staff will be in place on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December between 11pm and 4.30am.

Advertisement

“Whether you’ve had one too many Christmas drinks or need first aid, the Welfare Area will be available to offer immediate assistance,” a Dublin City Council statement said.

“With trained medics and security staff on hand, the area will serve as a safe space for anyone in need of help.”

The temporary area is a pilot scheme as part of a long-term project aimed at establishing a semi-permanent welfare area in Dublin city centre.

Ray O’Donoghue, Dublin’s Night-Time Economy Advisor, said that the pilot of the welfare area is a “vital part of our efforts to create a safer, more enjoyable night-time experience in Dublin”.

“As the city becomes a hub of festive activity, it’s essential that we provide patrons with a secure space to seek support. This initiative reflects our commitment to the safety and enjoyment of both citizens and visitors.”